School of Rock Students Are Ready to Take the Stage with Frank Zummo at 26 Degree Brewery

School of Rock students from Broward, Dade and Palm Beach Counties, will participate and perform at 26 Degree Brewery with special guest, Sum 41 drummer, Frank Zummo. The public event will take place at 2600 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach at 12:00pm on April 29, 2023. The event will include a drumming workshop with Frank Zummo, performances by School of Rock students and a Meet & Greet with Mr. Zummo.

Admission to the event is $15, and should be purchased in advance online at rocki.ng/417edOL. Proceeds from this event will benefit School of Rock’s longtime partner, The Society For The Prevention of Teen Suicide.

“Our students are excited to take the stage with renowned drummer Frank Zummo,” said Craig Zim, owner of the four School of Rock locations in Broward County. “Music has always been a powerful tool for unity and profoundly shape lives. It’s incredible to witness these young musicians embrace this remarkable opportunity to showcase their acquired knowledge and skill.”

School of Rock’s approach to music education is unique. Whereas traditional music education approaches focus on teaching music only through one-on-one lessons, School of Rock’s patented Method combines one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, starting students on their musical journey by playing songs that inspire them. The integrated SongFirst approach teaches students techniques and theory while also helping them apply those skills when performing with other musicians. This results in remarkable musical proficiency.

“At School of Rock, our mission is to provide opportunities for our students to thrive, learn, and make meaningful connections,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “We are thrilled to partner with Frank Zummo and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS), to offer this event that brings the community together to share ideas and support one another. Music has the power to lift spirits, spark conversations and ignite passions.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music lesson experience, which includes, bass lessons, guitar lessons, drum lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. Frawing from all styles of Rock and Roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as, Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school’s performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals, and larger platforms such as, American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.