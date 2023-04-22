In “One Reason to Live,” the author recounts how she coped with the end of a 15-year marriage and multiple sexual assaults. Struggling with C-PTSD and grief, Christine must come to terms with her life’s reality and find at least one reason to keep living. On a whim, she writes “Reasons to Live” on a scrap of paper, but the paper remains blank for days. Then, she remembers her old dream: moving to Europe.

Christines story embodies a visceral experience of living with psychiatric injury, combined with the power of radical acceptance. She finds solace in the companionship of animals, battles her demons, and learns to embrace self-love. Against a backdrop of fur-filled adventures and cultural revelations, the woman rebuilds her identity and her life.

It is a powerful and inspiring story that will touch the hearts of many.

“One Reason to Live” is a must-read for anyone who has ever struggled with mental health or experienced trauma. It is a powerful reminder that healing is possible, and that sometimes, the journey itself is the destination.

Christine Rose is an award-winning author, tech nomad, and pet-sitter. Between October 2015 and January 2018, she traveled the world petsitting in the UK, EU, and USA, while working remotely. She loves to go horseback riding in the English Lake District, snowshoeing in The Alps, hiking in the Scottish Highlands, and sea kayaking in the Hebrides. She now spends half the year abroad and the other half in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, please visit Christine Rose’s website https://christineroseauthor.com/ or contact her directly at christineroseauthor.gmail

“One Reason to Live” is available for purchase on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

Contact:

Christine Rose

707.391.2698

christineroseauthor @ gmail.com

christineroseauthor.com

###