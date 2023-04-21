Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of The Secret Minds of Children

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 20, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of The Secret Minds of Children by Kay Joosub via the publishing industry’s largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience. In this must-read book, Kay Joosub shares 5 stories that will help kids maneuver through life’s challenges helping them discover positive outcomes in The Secret Minds of Children. The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates, covering print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Kay Joosub has a background in Natural Healing, Hypnotherapy, and Quantum physics. She has worked on over 2,000 cases, which have included children. This inspired her to help children understand life and why we go through the things we do. She has written many articles in various magazines and was also the writer for the inflight magazine for Saudi Airlines on wellness. Kay Joosub is also the author of “Live Deliciously” – an easy-to-read book based on transformation and living consciously.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

