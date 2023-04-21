Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Kind of Person: Finding meaning in customer service

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 20, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Kind of Person by Nicole Block via the publishing industry’s largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience. In this must-read book, Nicole Block shares invaluable insights, tools, and techniques for finding meaning in customer service.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Nicole Block has more than three decades of experience in customer experience, spanning three continents, including 20+ years in the airline industry. She received a full scholarship to complete her MBA through the prestigious Edinburgh Business School, and currently oversees more than 2000 direct reports in customer service. Her innovations have been transformative in the organizations in which she has served, and produced impactful and measurable improvements in customer loyalty, employee engagement, and discretionary effort.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

