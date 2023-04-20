San Francisco cookware company Proclamation Goods offers a “high”-ly sustainable spin on 4/20

Calling all San Franciscans to surrender the excess pot(s) and pans that are cluttering our cupboards, and taking up precious space… all while refusing to chip in on rent.

San Francisco cookware company Proclamation Goods is celebrating 4/20 in a whole new way: in honor of the time-honored stoner holiday, they’re granting all locals pot amnesty—but not the kind you’re thinking of. They want your old pots and pans, not your stash!

Instead of smoking it up, smoke out your old, scratched cookware and trade it in “4 20%” off on any purchase in-store. Plus, they’ve partnered with LiquiDonate to make sure your quality used pieces will go to nonprofit organizations across the state, so you can feel good about getting rid of your old pots and pans and getting an upgrade at the same time.

And if you thought this was just a ploy to get you to buy more stuff, think again. Proclamation Goods is all about breaking the cycle of planned obsolescence and reducing waste by offering high-quality, long-lasting cookware that’s made in the USA.

Per Proclamation Goods’ CEO, Chris Burrage: “We want to build a culture that changes the way people cook and live in their homes, mostly by getting rid of cheap, disposable cookware. Who knew I’d have to become a pot dealer to make it happen?”

So, if you’re looking to make this 4/20 a truly sustainable celebration, pass the dutchie and pass on your old cookware for more durable essentials that will last a lifetime. Who knows, you might even get a contact high from all the eco-friendliness in the air—just in time for Earth Day.

WHERE: The Proclamation Goods Shop @ 717 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA

WHEN: April 20th to April 22nd, 1-6pm

(Yup, that’s Pot Day through Earth Day!)

About Proclamation Goods

Proclamation Goods designs high-quality, American-made home essentials that empower low-waste

lifestyles. Our flagship stainless steel cookware line is for anyone who believes that if it’s worth

making, it’s worth making it last. Durability is a given. Rooted in San Francisco’s Mission District, we support local organizations fighting for more ethical, equitable food systems and climate action.

Proclamation is a proud member of 1% for the Planet.