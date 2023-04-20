Pints, Pools, and Paddles: 8th Annual Craft Brew Fest to Take Place at The Springs Resort

The Springs Resort will be hosting the 8th Annual Pints, Pools, and Paddles Craft Brew Fest from May 12 to May 14. This event will showcase regional craft beverages, paddle races on the San Juan River, and hot springs. Attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite craft brewer to receive the Favorite Brewery Award.

On May 12, Riff Raff Brewery will host two private beer, chocolate, and cheese tastings.

The festival continues on May 13, where attendees can enjoy watching the Pagosa Paddle whitewater races while soaking in the resort’s mineral pools. Over 20 craft breweries from the region will be in attendance, offering beer tasting and a selection of craft-brewed wellness beverages.

On May 14, attendees can relax and rejuvenate through the therapeutic benefits of soaking in the resort’s geothermal water while being enveloped by waves of harmonic sound from Tibetan singing bowls during a complimentary Aqua Sound Bathing experience.

Ticket prices range from $40 for the private beer, chocolate, and cheese tastings to $110 for the Pints, Pools, and Paddles – Soaking & Beer Tasting package. Local beer and soak-only tickets are available for $80, and craft beer tasting-only tickets are available for $65.

The Springs Resort welcomes everyone to join them for the 8th Annual Pints, Pools, and Paddles Craft Brew Fest. This event presents an opportunity to enjoy the best craft beer and beverages of the region, paddle races, and hot springs in a beautiful setting.

For more information, please visit: www.pagosahotsprings.com/things-to-do/events/pints-pools-and-paddles-2023/