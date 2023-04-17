Hong Kong – SIE Fund invites proposals for Venture Building Initiative from organisations

SIE Fund invites proposals for Venture Building Initiative from organisations *****************************************************************************



The Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIE Fund) Task Force today (April 17) invites proposals from organisations that are interested in taking forward the Venture Building Initiative (VBI).

The SIE Fund has earlier invited expressions of interest for implementing the VBI. The response was encouraging and 19 returns were received from different sectors including non-government organisations, philanthropies, consultancies and investors, etc. The Fund plans to launch the initiative in the second half of 2023. Suitable organisation(s) will be engaged to assist social ventures in building a collaborative network, particularly through introducing the rich resources and expertise from business sectors/investors, to help social ventures grow, thereby fostering sustainable development of the social innovation ecosystem and bring about a greater social impact. Interested organisations can submit their proposals for the VBI by 6pm on June 23, 2023.

An invitation brief setting out the scope of intermediary services, the eligibility and submission requirements, the assessment process and selection criteria, as well as key engagement terms for the VBI are available for download at the SIE Fund website (www.sie.gov.hk/en/what-we-do/venture_building_initiative.page). For further information and inquiries, please visit the SIE Fund website or contact the SIE Fund Task Force Secretariat at 2165 7261.

The SIE Fund was inaugurated in 2013 and is overseen by the SIE Fund Task Force under the Commission on Poverty. The Task Force Secretariat is established in the Efficiency Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau. The SIE Fund acts as a catalyst for social innovation in Hong Kong. By facilitating social innovation and cultivating social entrepreneurship, the Fund aims to make an impact in alleviating poverty and social exclusion, promote social integration as well as enhance the well-being and cohesion of society.