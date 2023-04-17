Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from Municipality of Middlesex Centre of Ontario Province in Canada suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from Municipality of Middlesex Centre of Ontario Province in Canada suspended ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (April 17) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the Municipality of Middlesex Centre of Ontario Province in Canada, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 90 tonnes of frozen poultry meat from Canada last year.

“The CFS has contacted the Canadian authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.