Southwest Tennessee Community College launches Southwest Workforce Solutions Center at Open House and Career Fair April 20, 2023

Southwest Tennessee Community College is poised to become the regions’ go-to resource for quality training on Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with the launch of the Southwest Workforce Solutions Center on April 20, 2023 during an Open House and Career Fair, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the College’s Macon Cove Campus, 5983 Macon Cove Road in Memphis, Tenn.

The public is invited to attend the launch and day’s showcase of workforce programs that include a panel discussion with industry leaders, tour of state-of-the art technologies facilities, tour of Southwest Express, the College’s new mobile career exploration labs with simulation learning stations, an expo featuring Southwest’s technologies programs across seven of its locations in Memphis, Shelby and Fayette counties, National Signing Day for Career-Tech Students and a Community Career Fair with area businesses and companies.

SWSC will provide students new career pathways with short-term certificates and long-term workforce-ready credentials. Together with industry and community partners, the Center’s responsive, in-demand career-tech education will give students the training they need for today’s careers and those of the future, and help close the skills gap for Mid-South businesses. With more than 110 areas of study at the College, 150 credentials spanning its curriculum, and 96% of graduates who remain in the area after graduation, SWSC will help reduce area unemployment by adding additional skilled workers.

“Southwest is a leading driver of workforce development. Providing accelerated career pathways aligned with local, state and regional workforce needs with the goal of fostering upward social and economic mobility for our students and area residents will help move our communities forward. Our goal is to become ‘The’ Southwest Workforce Solution Center of the Mid-South,” Southwest Tennessee Community College President Tracy D. Hall said.

Funding for the College’s curriculum redesign is made possible by an $800,000 grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. SWSC will offer programs in automotive, business, engineering, IT, logistics and transportation management, robotics, and health care. SWSC also will focus on high-demand careers and target opportunity youth, the unemployed and underemployed, and those living in high crime, high poverty areas. Partnerships with community and grassroots organizations, advisory councils and area chambers will allow the Center to implement wraparound services to ensure each student has the training they need for success.

In tandem with the launch of SWSC are plans to establish a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester, thanks to a $550,000 Reimagining the Community College Experience grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents. Southwest is one of four Tennessee community colleges to receive the grant award for a self-designed pilot to improve student success through more extensive career exploration, career advising and credential attainment. Hall said that providing programs that remove barriers and support students where they are in life is in line with the College’s strategic plan and TBR’s Workforce and Community focus.

“SWSC builds on our workforce development wheelhouse to provide a place where students can reimagine their futures and where our college meets the community in serving industry marketplace needs. I am excited to share what we have to offer and invite everyone to come out and explore Southwest at our April 20th event,” Hall said.

Kick off to the launch starts at 11:00 a.m. For more information and to see a timeline of activities for the Southwest Workforce Solutions Center Open House and Career Fair, visit www.southwest.tn.edu or call 901-333-5000.