Hong Kong – Correctional Services Department launches Instagram official account

Correctional Services Department launches Instagram official account ********************************************************************



​The Correctional Services Department (CSD) launched its official Instagram account today (April 14), further expanding its channels to enhance communication with the public, especially the younger generation.

Following the launch of its YouTube channel, Facebook page and WeChat account, the newly launched “CSD Instagram” will adopt a youth-oriented approach, through innovative and diversified multimedia feeds, to promote to young people various aspects of the CSD’s work and its mission, as well as national security, national education and messages of leading a law-abiding and drug-free life and supporting offender rehabilitation, so as to foster their positive values.

Members of the public are welcome to view, follow and share the information of the CSD’s official Instagram account (www.instagram.com/hongkongcsd) through the hyperlink or QR code in the Annex.