Reach for The Stars with the New LEGO Tales of The Space Age

The LEGO Group unveils a set bound to blast off the shelves the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age set. Based on minimalistic expression of the romance of the universe, alongside having the same visual style as the classic posters from the 80s, the set colourfully expresses the tales of the space age with a retro graphic made from LEGO bricks.

The four-piece postcard sized set is vibrant and showcases an overarching story of a space shuttle, moon base, black hole, lunar eclipse, different star constellations and more. Additionally, it offers lots of flexibility in how it can be arranged, as each picture is physically independent of the others.

Designed by Poland based, LEGO fan designer Jan Woźnica who is an IT Professional when not building with LEGO bricks. Jan was inspired by the classic sci-fi posters and book covers when creating this design.

Product information:

Age: 18+

Price: $49.99 / 49.99 / 44.99

Pieces: 688

Product No.: 21340

Dimensions: 10.4cm x 14.7 cm (x4)

Available: 5th May for LEGO VIPs, 8th May for all

Link: www.lego.com/Space-Age

