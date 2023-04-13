Hong Kong – Welcome remarks by SITI at Digital Economy Summit 2023 (English only) (with photo)

Welcome remarks by SITI at Digital Economy Summit 2023 (English only) (with photo) **********************************************************************************



​Following are the welcome remarks by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 today (April 13):

尊敬的李家超行政長官 (Chief Executive, Mr John Lee), 尊敬的曹淑敏副主任 (Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China Ms Cao Shumin), 尊敬的陳冬副主任 (Deputy Minister of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Mr Chen Dong), 尊敬的王秀軍理事長 (President of the China Internet Development Foundation, Ms Wang Xiujun), 楊鵬飛局長 (Party Secretary and Director-General of the Guangdong Provincial Administration of Government Service and Data, Mr Yang Pengfei), distinguished speakers and guests, ladies and gentlemen,



Good morning. Welcome to BIT Week (Business of Innovation and Technology Week) Hong Kong 2023. I am most honoured to welcome you, friends from Hong Kong, the Mainland and around the world, to this year’s Digital Economy Summit 2023.



The two-day Summit has been an annual flagship innovation and technology (I&T) event co-organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) and Cyberport. Themed “Emerging with Resilience: Fostering a Smarter Future”, today’s Summit is a manifestation of our commitment to forging ahead Hong Kong’s digital economy development.



We are delighted to present to you a two-day programme with eight thematic forums and symposium, bringing together over 100 top-notch industry experts and esteemed global thought leaders. I can assure you that you will have ample opportunities to engage in fruitful exchange as well as to foster new business partnerships.



To achieve high-quality economic development, digitalisation is an inevitable trend. On this journey of transformation, I&T is one of the key driving forces. The wider adoption of I&T could revitalise traditional industries, spawn new businesses, foster a diversified economy and create quality employment opportunities in Hong Kong.



This term of Government has accorded high priority to I&T development. We published the Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint last December, setting out a clear development path and systematic strategic planning for Hong Kong’s I&T development over the next five to 10 years. In particular, one of the key directions is to promote digital economy development and develop Hong Kong into a smart city. We will continue to roll out more initiatives in spearheading the development of our digital economy and smart city.



Last month, the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, MOST in short, and I signed the “Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong on Expediting the Development of Hong Kong into an International Innovation and Technology Centre” in Beijing in the presence of the Chief Executive and the Minister of MOST. It is certainly a new milestone for the I&T co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong. I am confident that this would further inject new impetus to our development into an international I&T centre.



Finally, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Cyberport, all the co-organisers and partners, as well as my colleagues in OGCIO, for bringing this year’s extraordinary Summit to us all. I wish you all a most inspiring experience at the Summit. Thank you very much.