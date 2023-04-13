Hong Kong – Applications for new niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium and Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium to close on April 17

Applications for new niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium and Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium to close on April 17 ******************************************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (April 13) reminded those who wish to apply for allocation of new extendable niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium Phase VI in Fanling or Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium in Eastern District for the deceased to submit their applications as soon as possible since the application will close on April 17 (Monday).



An FEHD spokesman said, “For this niche allocation exercise, a total of 8 161 extendable niches at Wo Hop Shek Columbarium Phase VI will be allocated, including 8 000 standard niches (4 000 smoke-free niches and 4 000 non-smoke-free niches) and 161 large niches (82 smoke-free niches and 79 non-smoke-free niches). As for Cape Collinson-San Ha Columbarium, a total of 10 104 extendable niches including 10 000 standard niches (5 000 smoke-free niches and 5 000 non-smoke-free niches) and 104 large niches (52 smoke-free niches and 52 non-smoke-free niches) will be allocated.”



Members of the public can visit the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk) for details of this niche allocation exercise, make an online application or download the application forms. Leaflets and application forms are also available at the department’s Hong Kong or Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office, District Environmental Hygiene Offices and Home Affairs Enquiry Centres of the Home Affairs Department. In addition, members of the public may call the hotline 2841 9111 or send an email to apply_newniche@fehd.gov.hk for enquiries and request application forms by fax (2333 1716).



The spokesman encouraged applicants to apply online so as to avoid postal delay/non-delivery. If the applicant is the same person who applied for the cremation service for the deceased, it will be more convenient for them to submit an online application through the “iAM Smart” as copies of the required documents are not needed. Applications can also be submitted by the above-mentioned fax or email, by post or in person to the FEHD Hong Kong or the Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office.



To avoid missing the application deadline this time, the spokesman reminded those who wish to apply for allocation of the above niches for the deceased to submit the completed application forms together with the copies of required documents on or before April 17.



Information on the Cemeteries and Crematoria Offices and Public Niche Allocation Office of FEHD is as follows:



Hong Kong Cemeteries and Crematoria Office

Address: 1J Wong Nai Chung Road, Happy Valley, Hong Kong

Tel: 2570 4318

Fax: 2591 1879



Kowloon Cemeteries and Crematoria Office

Address: Upper Ground Floor, 6 Cheong Hang Road, Hung Hom, Kowloon

Tel: 2365 5321

Fax: 2176 4963



Public Niche Allocation Office

Address: Units 3501-3511 and 3520-3525, 35/F, Tower 1, Metroplaza, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, NT

Tel：2330 5635

Fax：2333 1716