Author Kirk L. Attebery’s New Book, “Cat Tales,” is an Enthralling Series of Fictional Tales Based Around the Personalities and Antics of the Author’s Three Pets

Kirk L. Attebery has completed his new book, “Cat Tales”: a captivating collection of short tales inspired by the author’s own pets and the incredible adventures and stories he imagines they might experience together.

“Each day I grab a cup of coffee, relax on my patio, and observe what God has blessed me with in the way of wildlife filling my surroundings,” writes Attebery. “Birds perched chirping in the trees. An array of creepy crawlers feeling their way through the dew dipped grass, tiny sticks and bits of dry leaves. It’s quietly wonderful. And frequently joining me are 3 domesticated mammals, specifically, 2 cats and a dog, blessings each and every one.

“As I sit sipping my morning brew, my imagination begins to whirl. It spins these amazing fables, yarns and sagas featuring my domestics as main characters. Suddenly they don these unique personalities and traits. They Instantly take on lives which extend beyond the dull and ordinary, adventurous by any standard. They have morphed into: Surf Cat, Stubbies, and Rocket Dawg.”

Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kirk L. Attebery’s delightful tales began as a simple way to practice the author’s creative writing skills, and to appreciate the escapades of his pets. Engaging and imaginative, “Cat Tales” will take readers on a charming journey as they experience the excitement of the daily lives of Surf Cat, Stubbies, and Rocket Dawg, and follow along on their thrilling adventures with their friends.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Cat Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.