Slots Capital Casino Easter Bonuses Include a Cash Bonus and Free Spins on Two Popular Easter Games

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

Slots Capital Casino is celebrating Easter with cash bonuses and free spins on two popular Easter slots. Theyre also giving up to $7500 to play on Bounding Luck, their newest Chinese-themed game. April 9 30, players can get a $100 cash bonus to play on Bunny Bucks, 30 free spins on Eggstravaganza, and up to $7500 to play on Bounding Luck. Slots Capital has games from six top games providers; these three are from Arrows Edge, Rival Gaming and Betsoft.

Easter Bunnies trigger up to 15 free spins in Bunny Bucks from Arrows Edge. When the golden Easter Egg Wild appears in any corner position on the reels, it transforms into a Sticky Wild and duplicates itself in another four positions.

Eggstravaganza is an Easter-themed three-reel slot from Rival Gaming. Adorable bunnies hop across the screen and colorful butterflies fly over the reels as Easter baskets, Easter bonnets and cuddly ducklings spin on its reels.

Launched earlier this year in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Betsofts new Bounding Luck has 1024 ways to win on every spin. During this Chinese-themed games Free Spins bonus feature, players can collect special Golden Rabbits.

EASTER BONUSES

Available April 9-30, 2023

Deposit $25 and get $100

Bonus to be played on Bunny Bucks (only)

Bonus code: BUCKS100

30 Free Spins on Eggstravaganza

Available to all players that have made a deposit in last 30 days

Bonus code: EGGSTRA30

Win up to $180

300% Deposit Bonus up to $7500

Bonus to be played on Bounding Luck (only)

Bonus code: BOUNDING300

Min., deposit $25. 45X rollover

