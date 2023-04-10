Jackpot Capital Giving Players 20 Free Spins When It Unveils New ‘Mighty Drums’ April 12th

The new Mighty Drums, a golden game featuring ceremonial Chinese tanggu drums, is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino April 12th. Until May 12th, active players can take 20 free spins on this new game and then get another 25 free spins when they make a deposit.

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

The new Mighty Drums, a golden game featuring ceremonial Chinese tanggu drums, is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino April 12th. Until May 12th, active players can take 20 free spins on this new game and then get another 25 free spins when they make a deposit.

Mighty Drums is a low volatility game, so players can expect frequent wins. Its an All Ways Pay game with 243 chances to win on every spin.

Watch video version of this story with previews of games.

There are two Wilds, a Bat Door and Golden Coins, that can multiply wins up to 5X. Bat Doors can award an instant jackpot. When they land anywhere on the middle three reels, 12 magical coins can appear on the screen.

The Scatter symbol is a big red Drum. It can trigger up to 12 free games with only high value symbols on the reels. MIGHTY DRUMS — INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available April 12 May 12, 2023 20 Free Spins on Mighty Drums

Available to all players that have made a deposit in last 30 days

Bonus code: DRUMS20

Max withdrawal: $180 166% Deposit Bonus — up to $1666

Includes 25 free spins on Mighty Drums

Bonus code: MIGHTYDRUMS FREE SPINS ALSO AVAILABLE ON NEW CASH BANDITS MUSEUM HEIST

Last week, Jackpot Capital introduced its new Cash Bandits Museum Heist game. Introductory free spins on the new high volatility game with Morphing Wilds, oversized symbols, and Free Spins with Boosters and Stacked Wilds are available until April 29th. This new game features the two burglars from the original Cash Bandits trilogy.

CASH BANDITS MUSEUM HEIST — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available March 29 April 29, 2023