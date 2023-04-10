Discovery The Specialty Suite Lifestyle at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

New suite program offers collection of coveted access and experiences

Hawaii, Oahu, U.S.A. – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 7, 2023

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina,an award-winning destination resort on Oahus tranquil western coast,debuts The Specialty Suite Lifestyle: a new elevated suite program that offers a collection of thoughtful inclusions to cultivate connection, adventure and undeniable memories. The Specialty Suite Lifestyle, which includes the Resorts four specialty suites, including the Penthouse, Presidential, Residence, and Pacific Suites, provides myriad bespoke access to amenities and experiences ranging from spa and dining to adventure to special service.

Among the highlights of The Specialty Suite Lifestyle, a dedicated and knowledgeable Guest Experience team member will coordinate all aspects of the stay, creating a special connection and assistance from pre-arrival and throughout the visit.

The Specialty Suite Lifestyle includes the opportunity for an in-suite private experience with either a Mu Hala Sound Journey or evening Stars Above Hawaii stargazing. The Mu Hala Sound Journey is a relaxing meditation guided by the Resorts intuitive energy re-alignment practitioner. Using crystal sound bowls, chimes and a tuning fork, the sound journey aims to help reduce stress, calm the mind, relieve anxiety, realign and balance ones energetic body. The evening stargazing experience includes an astronomical education from the comforts of the suite. Guests are invited to learn about Hawaiian star lines and ancient Polynesian voyaging, while taking in magnificent views of the moon, the planets, stars, and galaxies. Both the experiences can be enjoyed as an individual, couple or as a family.

The Specialty Suite Lifestyle includes:

Dedicated member of the Guest Experience team

Daily luxury cabana or daybed

Daily breakfast buffet at La Hiki

One private in-suite experience: Mu Hala Sound Journey or Star Gazing and Navigation

One daily Resort activity for each registered guest

One private fitness or tennis session for each registered guest

Premium Jeep rental for one day for island exploration

Two 80-minute spa treatments

Daily #FSWAYFINDERS activity

Roundtrip private airport transportation

Unlimited laundry services

In-room Peloton

Complimentary valet parking

The Specialty Suite Lifestyle is designed for up to four guests and starts at USD 7,900 per night. The offer is based on a minimum four-night stay, and not combinable with the Stay Longer promotion. To learn more about The Specialty Suite Lifestyle, contact Reservations at 808 679 3325