Hong Kong – Hostel living widens youth networks

Hostel living widens youth networks ***********************************



The Government has introduced the Youth Hostel Scheme to meet the aspirations of some working youth in having their own living space.

News.gov.hk spoke to a tenant of the scheme’s first hostel, The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Youth Hostel PH2, to learn about the advantages of living in a youth hostel and how the experience helped him develop his business start-up.

In addition, representatives of the second and largest hostel under the scheme, Po Leung Kuk Lee Shau Kee Youth Oasis, talked about facilities and services provided to tenants as well as their vision of running the hostel.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (April 9) in text and video format.