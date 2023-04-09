Hong Kong – Castle Peak Hospital announced safety incident of hospital facilities

Castle Peak Hospital announced safety incident of hospital facilities *********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Castle Peak Hospital (CPH) made the following announcement today (April 8) regarding a safety incident of hospital facilities:

A multi-purpose room in a ward in Block A of CPH has been temporarily suspended from use for repair work due to spalling concrete since the end of last month. This morning, a staff member of the Term Maintenance Contractor informed the ward about the completion of work, but the ward staff found abnormality in the ceiling and notified the Facility Management Unit of CPH. It was found during the inspection that some mortar for repairing the concrete were detached from the repair site and fell on the false ceiling. Immediate re-enclosure and repair of the site were arranged. The incident did not involve structural safety of the building. No patients or staff were injured in the incident and patient service was not affected.

Apart from the quality of works, the Hospital also discovered that the Term Maintenance Contractor did not notify the Term Maintenance Surveyor for acceptance check before informing the ward for the completion of work. The Term Maintenance Contractor is required to carry out their works strictly according to required standards. The Term Maintenance Surveyor of the Hospital will investigate the cause of the incident in various aspects, such as workmanship, materials, methods and supervision. The Hospital has also arranged a comprehensive inspection of the repair works handled by the same Term Maintenance Contractor to ensure safety.

The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.