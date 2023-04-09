Hong Kong – Kwai Chung Hospital announced safety incident of hospital facilities

Kwai Chung Hospital announced safety incident of hospital facilities ********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Kwai Chung Hospital (KCH) made the following announcement today (April 8) regarding a safety incident of hospital facilities:

A piece of false ceiling, which measuring approximately 60 centimetres by 31 centimetres, at the corridor of a female general adult psychiatric ward fell down last night (April 7). No patients or staff were injured.

The affected area was cordoned off immediately. KCH staff secured the false ceiling and checked adjacent parts for safety’s sake last night. An inspection on all false ceilings in the ward concerned was conducted by KCH staff this morning and no abnormality was noted. The incident did not involve structural safety.

KCH has earlier engaged a term maintenance contractor to conduct safety inspection on facilities and building structure. According to the record, part of false ceilings at the ward concerned were opened for safety examination by the contractor last month. KCH has requested the contractor to follow and implement all relevant procedures when conducting inspections to ensure the safety of the inspected areas or locations.

The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.