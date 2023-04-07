From Hialeah to Hollywood

On Saturday, April 8, The Chonga Girls will perform their hit, live show 2nite with The Chonga Girls at the Miami Improv Comedy Theatre. Inspired by their childhood memories of Sabado Gigante and their fondness for shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon 2nite is a fast-moving, character-driven parody of a late-night talk show. And because its The Chonga Girls, youre going to get all the Miami sass and baggage that comes with them.

After The Chonga Girls became internet sensations in 2007 with their viral video Chongalicious, the best friends attended theater schools, packed their bags and relocated to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams of making people laugh for a living. With over 15 years of experience creating content together, Laura and Mimi are bringing their cult-classic characters and comedy back home to Miami for this hometown show.

Millions of views, an acclaimed YouTube channel and one performance with Pitbull later The Chonga Girls have solidified themselves as Latinx icons, social media superstars, comedy gold and the definitive standard bearers for Chonga culture.

The show is 21+ and general admission seating is first come, first serve. General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets with reserved seating are $40. Tickets for the show can be purchased online, here.

