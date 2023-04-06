My Life with Will at North Coast Repertory Theatre

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite, James Sutorius, chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon. Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

My Life with Will will run May 1 and 2, 2023 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.