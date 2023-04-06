Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kowloon Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kowloon Hospital ************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesperson for Kowloon Hospital gave the following update today (April 4):

An 81-year-old patient in a female medical convalescent ward was confirmed to be carrying Candida auris on March 30 via hospital screening. Following a contact-tracing investigation, another 90-year-old female patient in the same ward, and two more male patients (aged 57 and 87) in another rehabilitation ward, were identified as carriers of Candida auris. The patients concerned do not have signs of infection. They are now being treated in isolation and are in stable condition.

The hospital will continue the contact-tracing investigation of close contacts of the patients in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:



Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned; Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients.

The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patients. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.