Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok last night (April 5) in which a 53-year-old man died.



At about 9.01pm, a private car driven by a 49-year-old man was travelling along Tung Choi Street towards Nullah Road. When approaching near 198 Tung Choi Street, it reportedly knocked down the 53-year-old man who was crossing the road.



The man was trapped under the car and rescued by firemen. Sustaining multiple injuries, he was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 9.57pm.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.



Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 9062.