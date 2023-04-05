A New Book And The Beat Goes On By Dr. Kevin A. Brown Honors MLK’s Legacy and Urges an End to Poverty

It is time for us to have a serious conversation about poverty. A modern approach must work to solve the current problem. Local- and state-level initiatives have the power to achieve a strategic approach to the Beloved Community. To truly accomplish a Beloved Community, the United States must abolish poverty.

And The Beat Goes On is a way forward that builds on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is a prescription for where we go from here. Pushing for a public policy that urges America to do what is moral and right for the common good of all people, to building communities with a liberative praxis that ensures sustainability, Kevin Brown sounds the clarion call for a constitutional amendment that guarantees an end to poverty. This book is for leaders at every level who are ready to work collectively so that all people thrive and flourish.

And The Beat Goes On is a rallying cry for a more just and compassionate society.

About the Author:

Dr. Kevin A. Brown is a native of Columbus, MS combines his years of knowledge in business, organizational development, pastoral leadership, church ministry and community organizing to offer fresh and innovative approaches to complex problems.

As a strategist, critical thinker, visionary leader and former athlete, with a passion for justice and a deep love for building equitable communities, Dr. Brown uses his keen insight and wide array of relationships to not only advocate for others but to also find solutions that create resources and opportunities for others.

He is a graduate of Hastings College. He completed his MDiv and did his doctoral work at Southern Methodist Universitys Perkins School of Theology. Dr. Brown is the founder and co-executive director of New Purpose (www.newpurpose.org) which is a 501(c) 3 committed to executing the work outlined in this book.

Website: https://drkevinabrown.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drkevinabrown/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkevinabrown/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/ ( @ ) drkevinabrown

Twitter: https://twitter.com/drkevinabrown

And The Beat Goes On is out now, and available at Amazon, in both kindle form and paperback and on Barnes & Nobel in paperback.

https://www.amazon.com/BEAT-GOES-Towards-Sustainable-Community/dp/B0BTKNP2ZZ

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/and-the-beat-goes-on-kevin-a-brown/1143006131?ean=9798218129781

###