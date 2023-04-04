Spotlight on Style: Meet the Exhibitors of FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2023

These exhibitors from different countries like Germany, Finland, France, South Korea, and others are leaders in their respective fields and are sure to impress attendees with their innovative products and services.

A wide range of talented designers put up their apparel, accessories, wallets, perfumes and more on display at the show. With the brands like SITUS and another standard bring functional beauty to new heights with wallets and mens apparel developed with everyday practicality in mind. Integrating the practices of architecture and textile engineering, both brands are able to make SITUS wallets and another standard pants that are suitable for any play or work, simple, and comfortable.

On the other hand, brands such as Yoshikuni combine high-quality t-shirts with Japanese history to bring a new charm to fashion. Expressed in “Samurai typography”, every piece illustrates a unique personality that depicts the strengths and weaknesses of each samurai.

In addition to the high-quality Japanese brands, several leading production centres will also be at the showground. To name a few, NEXT WORKERZ and Tokyo Pants Laboratory will showcase domestically produced denim apparel and stretch pants, respectively. There will also be LAUT Keiko Kaji camera bags and N/ORN toddler cuddle bags at the event that are both transformable into stylish shoulder bags. The perfect products to accommodate professionals and mothers who still want to look fashionable at everyday functions.

Moreover, there will likewise be a dedicated area for brand owners, retailers, and startups looking for OEM/ODM companies that can supply leather goods, platinum and gold, high-value-added T-shirts and legwear, hats, and virtually any type of materials.

Lastly, with international travel restrictions finally lifted, there will be more opportunities for visitors to reach out to the Asian and European markets. Among the pavilions that will be at the showground are the Poland Pavilion, German Pavilion, The Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand, and the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh along with many more countries that will showcase their typical local craftmanship.

FaW TOKYO is one of the must-attend events of the year for anyone in the fashion industry, and with such an exceptional line-up of exhibitors, it’s sure to be a huge success. For more information about the event at Tokyo Big Sight on April 57, 2023, including registration and a full list of exhibitors, please visit the official website.

###