Inroads to Opportunities Promotes Michael McCrea To Director of Packaging and Assembly Operations

McCrea started his journey with Inroads seven years ago where he began as Production Manager. In this role, he worked closely alongside adults with an array of disabilities as they learned unit packing, hand assembly, shrink wrapping, and material handling at the Inroads Training Center in Roselle, NJ.

McCrea is a graduate of New Jersey City University and St. Mary High School in Jersey City. He is a longtime resident of Jersey City, NJ.

According to Michele Ford, President/CEO Inroads, Michaels contributions are far reaching as he not only knows the Packaging & Assembly business, but he is a strong leader as well as an ardent supporter of individuals with disabilities.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and the NJ Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.

