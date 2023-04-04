Vishay Intertechnology High-Temperature IHSR Inductor Delivers Current Ratings to 155A

The Automotive Grade inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5MHz and high current filtering applications. With its high operating temperature up to +155C, the Vishay IHSR Inductor is also suitable for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS and LIDAR microprocessors, 12V / 48V vacuum-less braking systems, OBCs, and brushless DC electric motors up to 140A. For these applications, Vishay states that the IHSR-6767GZ-5As low typical DCR of 0.24mΩ and inductance of 0.22H allow for higher current density than competing technologies, with no hard saturation and more stable inductance and saturation over the entire operating temperature range.

Packaged in a 100-percent lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Features & Benefits:

AEC-Q200 qualified

High temperature rating, up to 155 C

Lowest DCR/μH, in this package size

Shielded construction

Excellent DC/DC energy storage up to 5 MHz

Handles high transient current spikes without saturation

Ultra low buzz noise, due to composite construction

Applications:

High current load EMI filters (12 V / 140 A or 48 V / 140 A)

LIDAR boost inductor for laser diode with GaN MOSFETs

48 V / 12 V (> 250 kHz; 5 kW) buck-boost inductor for multiphase converters (bi-directional)

Excellent BLDC LC filter inductor up to 140 A (EPS; super chargers)

Optimized filter and storage inductor for high ambient temperature applications up to 85 C with operating 155 C

Excellent storage inductor up to 1 MHz switching frequency (low voltage 12 V to 5 V)

EMI filter for 12 V / 48 V vacuum less braking (BLDC)

New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

