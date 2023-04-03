Youth Non-Profit Will Host 3rd Annual Sneaker Ball Fundraiser To Raise Funds For the Underserved

Philly Youth Foundation Seeks to Raise Over 300K To Fund Programs and Initiatives Dedicated to Youth Development

PHILADELPHIA – March 31, 2023 – PRLog — Founded by Super Bowl LII Champion Rodney McLeod and Erika McLeod, the Change Our Future Foundation will host its annual Sneaker Ball fundraiser, Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy on Thursday, June 22nd from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. at Vie by Cescaphe located in the heart of Center City at 600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130. Sponsored by Aetna, Titos Handmade Vodka, and Staples, with a sneaker heaven powered by Glausangeles, this highly anticipated upscale gala will provide youth with back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year. All proceeds will support Change Our Future’s 2024 programs and initiatives that directly impact youth and families in the community.

“Our annual sneaker ball fundraiser is an event we look forward to each year, says Erika McLeod, co- Founder of Change Our Future. “It is a night filled with excitement and love to share the passion behind our work in the community as well as engage with new and current supporters. It is without a doubt a party, to celebrate the success of our students, the future leaders of our nation, and encourage others to get behind our mission in helping us change the future. Laced with the vibes of the sneaker culture, mixed with the vibrancy and heart of the Metro Philadelphia community, this year’s black-tie gala will feature an award ceremony, luxury sneaker vendors, fashion entertainment, a live and silent auction, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, celebratory cocktails, interactive activations, and the Taste of Philadelphia experience.

In partnership with Philadelphia Style Magazine, this year’s event will feature a one-of-a-kind pop-up sneaker museum showcasing some of the rarest, classic, and excusive sneakers donated by local boutiques, this curated evening dedicated to supporting our youth through philanthropy, will raise funds to give the youth throughout Metro Philadelphia, the City of Indianapolis, and Prince Georgia County, Maryland a promising future and a strong foundation for future success.

Last year Change Our Future’s 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball raised over $150,000 and donated more than 200 sneakers and school supplies to Blue Babes Foundation, and the Philadelphia Police Department. “We are proud of the foundation’s significant growth over the past three years,” says Rodney McLeod, Founder of Change Our Future. “Our goal to expand the foundation’s presence and its programs remains on the forefront. We recognize the issues plaguing our youth extend beyond our local communities and now more than ever our kids need us! With the help of our supporters we can continue to spread the mission and make change across our nation.”

Past attendees include Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay, Miles Sanders, Jason Avant, Connor Barwin, and Brian Westbrook, Pennsylvania Senator, Anthony Williams Hughes, and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, City of Philadelphia.

Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used pair of sneakers and school supplies. Change Our Future will distribute these donated items to several schools and organizations in Philadelphia. To date, Change Our Future has served thousands of youth in the Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Prince George County Maryland area through various initiatives including youth development, education, health and wellness, and community development.