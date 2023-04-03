Hong Kong – General out-patient clinic service arrangements for Ching Ming Festival and Easter public holidays

General out-patient clinic service arrangements for Ching Ming Festival and Easter public holidays ******************************************************************************************



The Hospital Authority (HA) spokesman today (April 3) announced that 16 general out-patient clinics (GOPCs) will provide public holiday GOPC services during the Ching Ming Festival (April 5) and Easter public holidays (April 7 – 10) (see table below). Patients may book an appointment either through the telephone appointment system or the “Book GOPC” function of the “HA Go” mobile app.



The spokesman reminded the public that number of flu cases is increasing recently. Members of the public are advised to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to prevent infection. The public should seek medical advice early if respiratory symptoms are developed.



The spokesman supplemented, “According to previous experience, the service demand of public hospital will increase rapidly in the latter part of the holidays as well as the first working day following the holiday. Patients may also consider to attend consultation from private family doctors. To choose a suitable family doctor and related clinic service, the public can browse the Primary Care Directory of the Health Bureau at www.pcdirectory.gov.hk.”

GOPC service arrangements for Ching Ming Festival (April 5) and Easter public holidays (April 7 – 10)

Region List of GOPCs Address Telephone number for booking General enquiries Hong Kong Island Aberdeen Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic 10 Aberdeen Reservoir Road, Aberdeen 3543 5011 2555 0381 Shau Kei Wan Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic 1/F, 8 Chai Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan 3157 0077 2560 0211 Violet Peel General Out-patient Clinic LG, Tang Shiu Kin Hospital Community Ambulatory Care Centre, 282 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai 3157 0000 3553 3116 Kennedy Town Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic# 45 Victoria Road, Kennedy Town 3543 5088 2817 3215 Kowloon Kwun Tong Community Health Centre UG/F, 60 Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong 3157 0687 2389 0331 Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital Family Medicine Clinic G/F, Out-patient Block, Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital, 118 Shatin Pass Road, Wong Tai Sin 3157 0118 2354 2267 Robert Black General Out-patient Clinic 600 Prince Edward Road East, San Po Kong 3157 0113 2383 3311 Yau Ma Tei Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic 1/F, 145 Battery Street, Yau Ma Tei 3157 0880 2272 2400 Cheung Sha Wan Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic# 2 Kwong Lee Road, Cheung Sha Wan 3157 0122 2387 8211 New Territories Lady Trench General Out-patient Clinic 213 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan 3157 0107 2614 4789 Lek Yuen General Out-patient Clinic G/F, 9 Lek Yuen Street, Sha Tin 3157 0972 2692 8730 Shek Wu Hui Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic G/F, 108-130 Jockey Club Road, Shek Wu Hui, Sheung Shui 3157 0965 2670 0211 Tai Po Jockey Club General Out-patient Clinic G/F, 37 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po 3157 0906 2664 2039 Tseung Kwan O (Po Ning Road) General Out-patient Clinic G/F, 28 Po Ning Road, Tseung Kwan O 3157 0660 2191 1083 Tuen Mun Clinic 11 Tsing Yin Street, San Hui, Tuen Mun 3543 0886 2452 9111 Yuen Long Jockey Club Health Centre 269 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long 3543 5007 2443 8511

#Will provide clinic services on April 10 (Monday)

Service hours:

April 5 (Wednesday), April 7 (Friday) and April 10 (Monday):

9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm



April 8 (Saturday) and April 9 (Sunday):

9am to 1pm