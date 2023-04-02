Sonar Lisboa is kicking off the 30 year anniversary on March 31st, 1st and 2nd of April 2023

Today, Snar Lisboa 2023 unveils the first 24 shows in a program that will feature around 50 live performances and DJ sets, including, as always, emerging sounds and established artists. The Pavilho Carlos Lopes, located in the city center, will be the main venue of this edition hosting 4 stages indoor and outdoor. With all the stages concentrated in the same space, and Snar+D (to be announced soon) in walking distance away, Snar Lisboa 2023 will offer a unique experience that will transform the Parque Eduardo VII into a place of celebration for Snar by Day and Snar by Night.

As it has done throughout its history, the Snar 2023 programme covers the entire spectrum of electronic music, from the familiar and beloved dance floor sounds to more unorthodox, experimental tracks. Enric Palau, co-director of Snar, explains: “The festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with an entirely electronic programme, which celebrates club culture, the role of the DJ as a cultural symbol of our time and the diversity of sounds at the heart of today’s electronic music scene.

Electronic music in its multiple and diverse forms is at the heart of Snar Lisboa 2023. The first announcement is headlined by three unparalleled live performances: Bulgarian producer KiNK; the jaw-dropping AV show from Max Cooper; and the hypnotic, jazzy electronica of WhoMadeWho.The globetrotters DJ Tennis b2b Carlita (Astra Club) and Acid Pauli will bring their expansive and emotional vision of electronic music into their sets

Captivating DJs Mochakk and Folamour – the latter with his A/V show – offer euphoric celebrations of house music, as does Cinthie’s retro live performance. In contrast, Polish sensation VTSS, Hctor Oaks live and I Hate Models (in an A/V show exclusive to Snar Lisboa) will showcase the diversity of high-energy, relentless, cinematic modern techno.

Local heroes also return to Snar Lisboa, from live kuduro-house beats by DJ Nigga Fox of the label Prncipe, to a dose of transatlantic reggae served up by Shaka Lion. They are joined by Yen Sung and Rui Vargas, idols in the Portuguese house and techno scene since the 90’s. Not forgetting, there is also the vitality of the new generation of Portuguese DJs Catarina Silva, Francisca Urbano, Luisa, and Vil, as well as the indie-rock band Sensible Soccers.

From the UK come two of the most celebrated pioneers of dubstep, Skream b2b Mala. There is also the intergenerational jungle of SHERELLE x Kode9 and one of Irelands best kept secrets, DJ Or:la. The echoes of UK raves have also influenced the heavy breakbeat mix of local mainstays Violet and Photonz – the two return this year on a back-to-back.

Today Snar Lisboa 2023 also unveils its impressive AI-created visual campaign

This year’s visual campaign reinforces Snar’s commitment to unconventional approaches, processing 30 years of history through innovation, using new technology that is constantly evolving.

Sergio Caballero, co-director of Snar, explains: “Snar has processed the last 30 years of visual campaigns with Artificial Intelligence. The AI has run 29 experimental sessions, each based on a visual campaign from the festival’s history. In seeking the ability to generate images that can represent each of these campaigns, the AI learns and generates a multitude of trial and error results. It is in the beauty of these mistakes that Snar found the image for its 30th anniversary. The same process engendered the image for Snar Lisboa 2023.

Snar+D Lisboa 2023 the annual meeting point for professionals and fans from all creative industries

After the success of the first edition, Snar+D Lisboa 2023 reaffirms itself as the unmissable annual event for professionals and fans from all creative industries. With an emphasis on art, music, science and technology, it is a space for the exchange of ideas, in which collaborations and co-creations are developed.

The program of lectures, debates and presentations complementary to the musical program will be released soon.

Tickets are available via Snar Lisboa’s website.

Line up for the 2nd edition of Snar Lisboa – March 31st, April 1st and 2nd, 2023

Institutions, partners and sponsors:

Snar Lisboa 2023 is an initiative of Pixel Harmony and Advanced Music. ANTENA 3 is the Official Radio and DICE is the ticketing partner of the festival.

What is Snar?

Snar is a pioneering European festival, setting the agenda for electronic music and digital culture since its first edition in 1994. Each year, Snar converts Barcelona into a focal point for music lovers, artists and professionals from across the world, drawn to the festivals innovative content, format, and celebratory atmosphere.

True to its name, Snar reflects and amplifies the present and future musical landscape, hosting the most influential artists of the current moment across its multiple stages and venues. It acts as a proving ground for new and emerging trends at the intersection of performance, music, science, information technology and beyond.

After three decades and over 100 editions worldwide, Snar continues to re-define what a festival can be, removing barriers and forging connections between audiences, genres and creative disciplines.

In 2023 Snar will once again embark on an international tour, after three decades of organizing more than 100 editions in 35 cities around the world. The 30th anniversary celebrations begin with the 2nd edition of Snar Lisbon, taking place in the heart of the Portuguese capital just before Easter, on March 31st, April 1st and 2nd. The tour continues on April 28 and 29 with the 7th edition of Snar Istanbul, and culminates with the 30th edition of Snar Barcelona, on June 15, 16 and 17.

