Eastvantage Appoints Erwin Mortelmans as Business Development Director

It is a pleasure to welcome Erwin to the team. As we pursue our vision to be the premier Managed Services Provider to businesses worldwide, we believe that he is the right person to help us achieve our growth goals, related Joeri Timp, Managing Director. With his extensive international experience in the B2B sector, we see him contributing great value to our business development efforts, he added.

Mortelmans appointment is a key strategic element of Eastvantages expansion plans. He will be leading the companys business development efforts in tapping the target markets, responding to new leads, negotiating partnership possibilities, and processing actual sales.

I am excited for this opportunity to work in the fast-paced outsourcing and managed services industry, said Mortelmans. The role appeals to me very much as it allows me to create global working relationships in a wide variety of industries, which is a natural extension of my previous experiences. Also, the offerings of Eastvantage are very much in tune with the current demands of global businesses that are looking to expand their global footprint, getting access to foreign labor markets through respected BPO industry players. The demand comes from all industries, thus every client approach will be a new adventure, he shared.

Mortelmans has demonstrated senior leadership in finding growth opportunities and forming strategic partnerships in the oil and gas, chemicals, logistics, and finance industries. He was active in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. With a degree in commercial engineering, Mortelmans is a results driven relationship builder with solid commercial, business development and managerial experience. After 10 years of expatriate life, Mortelmans in 2020 moved with his wife and two children to Belgium, his home country. He looks forward to traveling again and to reach out to potential Eastvantage customers.

About Eastvantage

At Eastvantage, we believe in creating meaningful work relationships across the globe. Our premier managed services and outsourcing solutions enable operational excellence that results in business growth for our partners worldwide. With a team of inspired experts, we provide purpose-built solutions in the areas of software development, technology support, customer relationship management, and a variety of business support functions. The inspiration extends to measurable outcomes through 24/7 service delivery in 13 languages from our offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how we can help you succeed.

