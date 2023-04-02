Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle chosen as IAOTP’s Top Business Analyst of the Decade

Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle, Data Engineer and Lead Associate at Fannie Mae, was recently chosen to receive the honors of Top Business Analyst of the decade given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female entrepreneur and talented professional displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “We are delighted to welcome Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle to the IAOTP family. Sheena is being recognized for having extensive professional experience as a business analyst. She has worked with and aided businesses worldwide towards greater performance levels for over 20 years. As a female entrepreneur, she offers visionary leadership, and her amazing achievements demonstrate that she will empower women globally. We look forward to recognizing her accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see what she does next.”

Sheena has over two decades of professional experience in the data analysis industry. She is currently the Lead Associate in Data Engineering at Fannie Mae, having held a prior role as a Senior Associate in Data Engineering for the same company. Prior to her career at Fannie Mae, Sheena worked multiple positions at CITI, starting from Collections (early in her career during college where her interest sparked for business and data), quality and process assurance, and ending up being an MIS specialist. Sheena is a client-focused, detail-oriented data engineer with years of experience providing operational support in reporting, analytics, and application support and development, utilizing her analytical and technical background.

Before embarking on her career, Sheena earned her Bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in Business, Education, and Speech Pathology from the University of North Texas.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sheena has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for various accomplishments and honors. She has received the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2022, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2021, she was selected for the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marquis Who’s Who Publication Board and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Also, for 2021, she was chosen as IAOTP’s Top Business Analyst and selected as Who’s Who of Professional Woman as Who’s Who Women of Influence Award. She was selected to participate in an interview with Star Jones based on those recognitions. She was the recipient of the “We Can Be Counted On Award” and the “Diversity & Inclusion Award” for her exemplary work with Fannie Mae. She participates in the Women in Technology Employee Resource Group. She attends Women in Technology conferences representing Fannie Mae by writing a blog and also as a participant in panel discussions.

Aside from her successful career, Sheena finds time to give back to her community. She has spent countless days volunteering with various organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank, Hope & Supply Co., Grace Bridge, Hearts & Hammers, and the March of Dimes. Sheena also initiated the 8 Ball Project in honor of her late husband, Robert Paul Haberstroh. With this project she served the San Remo Rehabilitation center in Richardson in 2021 and Five Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse in 2022 with tons of donations with the help of the community, family, and friends. She cannot wait to see who they serve in 2023.

Looking back, Sheena credits her success to her upbeat outlook, faith, and will to support her family despite the unforeseen hurdles they faced. She recently expanded her family by marrying the wonderful Kevin James Daigle. The have four amazing children together Christian, Jacob, Jackson, and Julianna. Sheena claims that her blended and extended family has always supported her in her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of her late spouse. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to continue to set and achieve her personal and professional goals, and she intends to continue advancing in the industry. Ultimately, she wishes to switch toward a path that allows her to help people directly.

For more information on Sheena, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sheena-mathew-haberstroh-daigle-6026b458

To view her video, click here: https://youtu.be/wWO5ADUmHa0

