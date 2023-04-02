Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo) ********************************************************************



Police today (April 1) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan.

Wong Wai-kit, aged 94, went missing after he was last seen in a hospital on Princess Margaret Hospital Road yesterday (March 31). A staff member of the hospital made a report to Police on the same day.



He is about 1.5 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, green trousers, dark brown slippers, and his right arm was wrapped in a plaster cast.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 9459 2196 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.