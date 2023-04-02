Hong Kong – Princess Margaret Hospital makes public appeal to help locate missing patient

Princess Margaret Hospital makes public appeal to help locate missing patient *****************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority：



The spokesman for Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) made the following appeal today (April 1) regarding a patient who left the hospital without prior notification:



A 94-year-old male patient with dementia, accompanied by an old age home staff, attended the Accident and Emergency Department due to right wrist fracture yesterday (March 31). Medical treatment was completed at around 5pm. While awaiting non-emergency ambulance transfer service for discharging back to old age home, the old age home staff left and notified AED staff to arrange the patient to wait at AED at around 5pm. When the non-emergency ambulance arrived at around 6.20pm, the patient was found missing. Hospital security guards were mobilised to search within the hospital compound. PMH is very concerned about the incident and has reported to the Police. The hospital deployed security guards to search for the patient again today but still in vain.



The patient is about 1.5 metres tall with a medium build. He wore a deep grey top, deep green trousers and a pair of brown slippers when leaving the hospital.



The hospital appeals to the public to contact Cheung Sha Wan Police Station at 3661 1644 or call 999 if they know the whereabouts of the patient.