Shri Mahalakshmi Rhyno Boosts M-Sand Production with CDE Asia’s Combo Alpha Smart

Shri Mahalakshmi Rhyno Robust Sand Private Limited, a sand producer based in Hosur, has recently adopted CDE Asia’s Combo Alpha Smart with Turbo Dual Wash Technology to maximize efficiency and quality. The plant, commissioned in early 2021, has a feed capacity of 120 TPH and is capable of producing consistently graded M-Sand with a high silt removal capacity of 20%. It can also produce three products – aggregate, coarse sand, and fine sand – from a single feed, making it a compact all-in-one design. The plant’s automatic PLC-based system ensures glitch-free, smooth operations with high productivity, and its eco-friendly design features Zero Liquid Discharge technology capable of recycling up to 95% of water and conserving 30% of energy.

The sand producer’s journey began a few years ago when the seasoned entrepreneur and director with over four decades of experience in the family transport business, Shri Mahalakshmi Rhyno, decided to explore the crushing industry. The client invested in a crushing plant of 200 TPH but later discontinued it to focus on other business ventures.

However, with a decade of experience in construction and real estate, the client again turned his attention to the sand market, where he saw the potential for higher profits by converting VSI dust into washed M-Sand.

CDE Asia’s team suggested Combo Alpha Smart with Turbo Dual Wash Technology, which would best suit the client’s requirements. To further understand the process, the customer visited one of CDE Asia’s sites in Karnataka, and after researching all the major sand-washing plants present in the market, the customer was impressed by Combo Alpha Smart’s consistent output and lesser silt percentage and decided to invest in the plant.

The plant has successfully run for over 2200 hours and produced approximately 93000 MT of sand. Shri Mahalakshmi Rhyno is utilizing the plant to manufacture both plaster sand and concrete sand, with a range of 75 microns to 2.36 million and 75 microns to 4.5 million, respectively. The sand producer’s commitment to sustainability aligns with CDE Asia’s eco-friendly design and Zero Liquid Discharge technology, which conserves energy and recycles water.

With CDE Asia’s Combo Alpha Smart, Shri Mahalakshmi Rhyno is able to provide consistently graded M-Sand with high silt removal capacity, making it an ideal choice for construction projects in the region.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2023/march/shri-mahalakshmi-rhyno-boosts-m-sand-production-with-cde-asias-combo-alpha-smart .

