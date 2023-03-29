New Children’s Book

Mimi is a lovable, adventurous, small giraffe who dreams of being a fashion model.

She embarks on an inspiring journey where she encounters obstacles, makes friends, and learns valuable lessons of acceptance, kindness, trust, determination, and the power of friendship and humor.

Mimis heartwarming and motivational story shows that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and never give up on your dreams.

About the Author:

Dr. Betty Carvajal, also known as Dr. Betty, is a licensed psychotherapist and a visual international abstract artist with Masters and Doctoral degrees in clinical and counseling psychology. In her private practice, she sees individuals and families from all walks of life. Dr. Betty understands the importance of emotional support systems, encouragement, and kindness and how they can dramatically change people and people’s journeys when we have them in our lives. In her debut children’s book, Dr. Betty tells the story of a giraffe who achieves her dream despite adversity. Her professional work as a Psychotherapist offers a deep understanding of what it is like to be different and how an unlikely hero can succeed against the odds. Dr. Betty resides with their spouse, chickens, and cats in St. Augustine, Florida. Dr. Betty’s inspiration for her debut book is her grand baby and her son, and the unexplainable love you feel when you get to see your baby with his. The Small Giraffe with a Big Dream is dedicated to Olivia.

Website: https://www.bettycarvajal.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettycarvajal_author/

Mimi: A Small Giraffe with a Big Dream is out now, and available at Amazon, in both kindle and paperback formats.

https://www.amazon.com/Mimi-Childrens-Acceptance-Believing-Friendship-ebook/dp/B0BXYPJG8J

###