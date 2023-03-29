GOGO Charters Extends South, Expands Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Miami

Miami, FL and Houston, TX – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, March 28, 2023

GOGO Charters, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing South Florida and greater Miami. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The companys bus fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

We are thrilled to bring our seamless and reliable transportation services to Miami, a city renowned for its thriving tourism and events industry, said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. Large group transportation plays a critical role in Miamis infrastructure, but it is also a source of frustration and stress for those coordinating the travel until now. With our 24/7 reservation team, premium amenities, and reliable fleet of buses, GOGO Charters goes the extra mile to make sure every group arrives safely, comfortably and on schedule, no matter the occasion.

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all types of group travel. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Brickell, a field trip to Biscayne National Park, a night out in South Beach, or even catching a Miami Hurricane football game at Hard Rock Stadium, GOGO Charters has you covered.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Delta, FedEx, Spirit Airlines, TA Connections and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.