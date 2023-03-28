DiabeticU Founder is Developing an Innovative Solution to Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Matthew Tremellen, founder of DiabeticU, has announced the development of his innovative platform that aims to help people living with diabetes manage their condition.

DiabeticU was born out of Matthew’s own struggles with Type 2 diabetes, and his desire to create a solution to help others who are facing similar challenges. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, including personalized meal plans, exercise routines, and medication tracking.

“Living with diabetes can be incredibly difficult and overwhelming,” said Matthew Tremellen. “I wanted to create a solution that would help people manage their condition and improve their quality of life.”

DiabeticU has already received accolades for its innovative approach, and Matthew is excited to see the platform gain wider adoption. “We believe that DiabeticU has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management, and we are committed to helping as many people as possible.”

