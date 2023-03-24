KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Summer Schedule 2023

From the start of the summer schedule, the KLM route network will comprise 165 destinations 96 European and 69 intercontinental. The airline is expanding its Asian network, doubling the number of KLM flights to Asia compared with 2022. KLMs new Premium Comfort class will be increasingly available on intercontinental flights.

Amstelveen – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 24, 2023

Europe

Following the success of the Nantes route last winter, KLM is adding this city to its summer schedule. Nantes will be served by three daily flights. A daily service will operate to Rennes, the regional capital of Brittany, from the start of the summer schedule. Asia

KLM is further expanding its route network in Asia, following disruptions caused by Covid-19. KLM will operate services to 16 Asian destinations in summer 2023, doubling the number of flights to the region compared with 2022. KLM operates daily services to Beijing and Shanghai. The airline also is once more operating services three times a week to Hong Kong and twice a week to Taipei via Incheon (South Korea).

In Japan, KLM operates a twice weekly service to Osaka via Incheon (South Korea), as well as three weekly flights to Tokyos Narita Airport, also via Incheon. Additionally, there is a direct service twice a week to Tokyo. The frequency on this route will increase in September to five direct flights a week to Tokyo.

KLM also serves the Indonesian destinations of Denpasar and Jakarta via Singapore.

Manila (Philippines) is served five times a week via Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

In India, there is a daily service to Delhi and Mumbai, and five weekly flights to Bangalore. North America

KLM operates services to 18 North American destinations. In the USA, these include New York, Atlanta, Austin, Washington, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The route network is expanding this summer to include 13 flights a week to Toronto in Canada, compared with 10 flights in 2022. KLM also operates services to the Canadian cities of Edmonton, Montreal and Vancouver.

KLMs new Premium Comfort class is available on flights to New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto and Calgary.

Middle East

A daily service will operate to Dubai and Tel Aviv (Israel). Tel Aviv will be operated with the widebody Boeing 777.

KLM also operates a daily service to Kuwait, four times a week in combination with Bahrain and three times a week in combination with Muscat. Caribbeanand Suriname

KLM is operating daily services to Curaao this summer. During the high season, in July and August, there will be as many as 10 flights a week to the island. There will also be a daily service to the islands of Aruba and Bonaire.

Paramaribo will be served by six weekly flights and KLM will also operate three weekly services to Port of Spain and Sint Maarten.

South America

KLM is operating services to 10 destinations in South America this summer, including daily services to Sao Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Panama City (Panama). Flights to Costa Rica will operate according to the winter schedule until mid May, with three weekly flights to San Jos in combination with Liberia (Costa Rica).

Africa

Passengers will be able to fly KLM to 10 African destinations this summer. Tropical Zanzibar will be served by two weekly flights in combination with Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. And daily services will operate to Nairobi, Cape Town and Johannesburg.