Hong Kong – Appointment of Legal Adviser

Appointment of Legal Adviser ****************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat announced today (March 21) that The Legislative Council Commission (the Commission) had approved the appointment of Mr Timothy Tso, serving Principal Assistant Legal Adviser of the Secretariat, to succeed Ms Connie Fung as Legal Adviser of the Secretariat. The Commission conducted an open recruitment exercise to fill the post of Legal Adviser upon the retirement of Ms Fung in August 2023, and appointed an executive search firm to assist in the recruitment work. The suitability of serving staff members of the Secretariat and outside candidates was considered in the same exercise.

Mr Tso will become Legal Adviser (Designate) from July 11, 2023 to facilitate handover arrangements. He will formally take up the post of Legal Adviser from August 11, 2023 upon Ms Fung’s retirement on the same day. Mr Tso possesses extensive professional knowledge in constitutional, legal and procedural matters and has rich management and legal experience. Prior to joining the Secretariat in 2007 as an Assistant Legal Adviser, he worked in the Department of Justice of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as Government Counsel. At the Secretariat, he was promoted to Senior Assistant Legal Adviser in 2015 and appointed as Principal Assistant Legal Adviser in 2021.

Ms Connie Fung joined the Secretariat in 1996 as an Assistant Legal Adviser and was promoted to Senior Assistant Legal Adviser and Legal Adviser in 2009 and 2015 respectively. She plays a pivotal role in advising on the legal, constitutional and procedural issues relating to the business of the Council, and has made great contributions to the LegCo. She was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the HKSAR in 2021. In her remaining tenure, Ms Fung will continue to lead the Legal Service Division to provide a high level of professional support for the Council, LegCo Members and the Secretariat.