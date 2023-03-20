Hong Kong – Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS message

Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent SMS message ************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (March 20) alerted members of the public to fraudulent SMS message purportedly issued by HKeToll. The SMS message provides a hyperlink to a fake HKeToll website, which seeks to obtain the recipient’s credit card information.



The TD solemnly clarifies that the SMS message was not issued by HKeToll. The department has referred the case to the Hong Kong Police Force for further investigation.



Anyone who has provided his or her personal information to the website concerned should contact the Police. For enquiries, please call the HKeToll hotline at 3853 7333.

