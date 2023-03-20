Hong Kong – Hospital Authority clarification on media reports about internship arrangements in public hospitals for physiotherapy and occupational therapy students

Hospital Authority clarification on media reports about internship arrangements in public hospitals for physiotherapy and occupational therapy students ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

In response to media reports on the internship arrangements in public hospitals for physiotherapy and occupational therapy students, the Hospital Authority (HA) spokesman made the following clarification today (March 20):

The HA clarified that public hospitals have never provided clinical internship subsidies to physiotherapy and occupational therapy students. Therefore, it is untrue to report that the HA will stop providing such subsidies.

The HA reiterated that public hospitals will not adjust the arrangements for providing internship opportunities and quotas for physiotherapy and occupational therapy students. The arrangements concerned will not affect the prevailing manpower and financial arrangements.

At present, tertiary institutions will arrange internship training in public hospitals for students of healthcare-related programmes including physiotherapy and occupational therapy students. The HA will deploy additional manpower and resources to supervise and assist the students.

The HA emphasised that public hospitals will continue to co-operate with tertiary institutions and relevant professional organisations to enhance the training of healthcare professionals to serve patients. The HA has been supporting and co-operating with different tertiary institutions in training healthcare professionals while providing internship opportunities in public hospitals for students of healthcare-related programmes so that they can gain enough clinical experience and meet the internship requirements for professional registration.