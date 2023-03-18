Hong Kong – Spectacular flower show at Victoria Park to close tomorrow (with photos)

Spectacular flower show at Victoria Park to close tomorrow (with photos) ************************************************************************



The annual spectacular Hong Kong Flower Show at Victoria Park will close at 9pm tomorrow (March 19). Members of the public who wish to see the tens of thousands of beautiful flowers at the event should not miss the last chance to visit.



After the show, flowers that are still in good condition and suitable for replanting will be distributed to the public at 10am on March 20 at the park’s South Pavilion Plaza (near the Sugar Street entrance). It is estimated that about 3 000 pots will be distributed subject to the conditions of the plants. Each person can get one pot only on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. To help protect the environment, members of the public are encouraged to bring their own bags.



During the flower show period, various recreational fringe activities have been held at the showground. One of these activities, the Jockey Club Student Drawing Competition, held its prize presentation ceremony today (March 18). Winning entries are now on display at the showground.



The student drawing competition was conducted in four categories. The champions of each category are as follows:



Junior Section in Primary School:

Chan Sze-yu from Hong Kong Baptist Convention Primary School

Senior Section in Primary School:

Lee Kwok-shing from Po Leung Kuk Camoes Tan Siu Lin Primary School

Junior Section in Secondary School:

Chen Tsz-tung from Chiu Lut Sau Memorial Secondary School

Senior Section in Secondary School:

Chan Nga-yin from Shun Tak Fraternal Association Seaward Woo College



The flower show has also held an online voting of “My Most Favourite Garden Plot” in 18 districts this year. Members of the public can vote for “My Most Favourite Garden Plot” with the QR code provided at the showground or via the Internet for a chance to win free air tickets.



For more details of the flower show and its admission fee arrangements, please visit the flower show webpage (www.hkflowershow.hk/en/hkfs/2023/index.html) or call 2601 8260 for enquiries.



The flower show is organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust is supporting the flower show for the 11th consecutive year and has been the major sponsor of the flower show since 2014.