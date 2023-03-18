Hong Kong – CE: Beijing trip opens new chapter for communication and co-operation between HKSAR Government and central ministries (with photos)

CE: Beijing trip opens new chapter for communication and co-operation between HKSAR Government and central ministries (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, concluded his visit to Beijing today (March 18). Mr Lee said that the trip opens a new chapter for effective communication and co-operation between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and central ministries and institutions, and paves the way for better and stronger collaboration. Secretaries of Departments and Directors of Bureaux will spare no efforts in solving problems together with the Mainland counterparts.

Before departing Beijing, Mr Lee called on the Ministry of Justice and met with the Minister of Justice, Ms He Rong. The Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, also joined the meeting.

Ms He said that the Ministry of Justice looked forward to exchanging views with the HKSAR Government on legal exchange and collaboration between the Mainland and Hong Kong, as well as legal services and safeguards in the development of the rule of law of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Mr Lee expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Justice for its continuous support to the work of the HKSAR Government, and in deepening exchanges and collaboration between legal professions in the Mainland and Hong Kong, including supporting Hong Kong to better participating in the development of the rule of law in the GBA. He said that the HKSAR Government will continue to leverage on the institutional advantages brought by Hong Kong’s common law system and its global connections to consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international centre for legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region, as set out in the National 14th Five-Year Plan. The HKSAR Government will also fully support and co-operate with the International Organization for Mediation Preparatory Office, which was set up in Hong Kong last month, to support the country in developing international mediation and nurturing talents in the practice of foreign-related legal affairs, with a view to integrating into the overall national development.

Concluding his trip to Beijing, Mr Lee said that it was his very first time to attend the opening and closing meetings of the National People’s Congress in the capacity of the Chief Executive of the HKSAR. It was also his first visit to Beijing as the Chief Executive since the full resumption of normal travel between the Mainland and Hong Kong, where in seven days’ time he called on 11 central ministries and institutions, watched the flag-raising ceremony, visited the Palace Museum, and exchanged views with members of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China and Hong Kong young people in Beijing.

Noting that this is also the first time that he led eight Directors of Bureaux on official visit, Mr Lee believed the trip represented the HKSAR Government’s respect and gratitude to the central ministries and institutions, his dedication towards enhancing communication and building mutual trust between the HKSAR Government and the central ministries and institutions, as well as the HKSAR Government’s proactive and positive approach in integrating into national development. The support and attention given by the central ministries and institutions to Hong Kong is a strong impetus for Hong Kong’s development.

He expressed his gratitude to all central ministries and institutions for their warm hospitality, and to the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council for its strong support and co-ordination of his visit to Beijing.

Mr Lee returns to Hong Kong this afternoon.