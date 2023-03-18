Hong Kong – London ETO promotes Hong Kong at International Maritime Organization (with photos)

London ETO promotes Hong Kong at International Maritime Organization (with photos) **********************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO), with the support of the Marine Department, held a reception at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on March 15 (London time) to promote Hong Kong’s position as a prominent international maritime centre.

Addressing to the audience, the Director-General of London ETO, Mr Gilford Law said, “Leveraging on its strong international connectivity and the fourth largest Shipping Register (amounting to about 127 million gross tons) in the world, Hong Kong’s maritime sector is set to thrive. The 14th Five-Year Plan expressly supports Hong Kong’s role as an international transportation centre. In order to enhance its strength as an international maritime centre, Hong Kong is seeking to establish a world-class port cluster in collaboration with other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), promoting high value-added maritime and logistics services in accordance with the country’s plans and needs, and facilitating the development of smart port and digitalisation in shipping.”

Mr Law also outlined the 2023-24 Budget initiatives in raising the maritime industry’s competitiveness, such as attracting more maritime enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong through tax concessions, promoting the development of smart port by setting up a digitalised port community system for enhancing operational efficiency, as well as earmarking $20 million (around £2.1 million) to expedite studies on strategies for promoting the high‑end maritime service industry and enhance exchanges among industries in the international arena and the GBA.

“As a leading international maritime centre, Hong Kong keeps attracting global talents. Three of the 13 professions on our Talent List are marine-related, namely Naval Architects, Marine Engineers and Superintendents of Ships, and Marine Insurance Professionals. These professionals can live and work in Hong Kong without obtaining job offers in advance.” Mr Law added.

In addition, Mr Law updated delegates on the lifting of travel restrictions and mask-wearing requirements in Hong Kong. Highlighting the launch of “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, he encouraged them to visit Asia’s World City and experience its hospitality.

The reception was joined by the Secretary-General of the IMO, Mr Kitack Lim, and well attended by about 200 guests from delegations of IMO Member States, top representatives of international organisations, and key representatives of shipowners in London.