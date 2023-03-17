Hong Kong – Proposed construction of escalator link system between Wah Sing Street and Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung gazetted

Proposed construction of escalator link system between Wah Sing Street and Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung gazetted ******************************************************************************************



The Government gazetted today (March 17) the proposed construction of a covered escalator link system at the pedestrian ramp between Wah Sing Street in Kwai Chung and Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung to provide convenience for the public to travel between the residential area near Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung and the downhill public transportation facilities.

Details of the proposal are set out in the Annex. The plan and scheme of the works are available for public inspection at the following government offices during office hours:



Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Harbour Building,

38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong



Kwai Tsing Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

2/F, Kwai Hing Government Offices Building,

166 – 174 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories



District Lands Office, Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing,

10/F, Tsuen Wan Multi-storey Carpark Building,

174 – 208 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories



The gazette notice, scheme, plan and location plan are available at www.tlb.gov.hk/eng/publications/transport/gazette/gazette.html.



Any person who wishes to object to the works or the use, or both, is required to address to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics an objection in writing, which can be submitted via the following means:



By post or by hand to the Transport and Logistics Bureau’s Drop-in Box No. 6 located at the entrance on 2/F, East Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong. The box is available for use between 8am and 7pm from Monday to Friday (except public holidays);

By fax to 2868 4643; or

By email to gazettetlb@tlb.gov.hk.



A notice of objection should describe the objector’s interest and the manner in which he or she alleges that he or she will be affected by the works or the use. Objectors are requested to provide contact details to facilitate communication. A notice of objection should be delivered to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics not later than May 16, 2023.