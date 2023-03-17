Hong Kong – 2023-24 Valuation List and Government Rent Roll available for inspection from March 20

2023-24 Valuation List and Government Rent Roll available for inspection from March 20 **************************************************************************************



The 2023-24 Valuation List and Government Rent Roll will be available for inspection from next Monday (March 20) until May 31. The public may search for entries on the List and the Rent Roll on the website of the Rating and Valuation Department (RVD) (www.rvd.gov.hk) or its Property Information Online (PIO) website (www.rvdpi.gov.hk).

Notices relating to the display of the List and the Rent Roll were gazetted today (March 17). The List and Rent Roll can be inspected during office hours in the above-mentioned period at the RVD, 15/F, Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices, 303 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon.

Proposals objecting to the new rateable values should be made on the specified form (R20A), which is available from the RVD or the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres of the Home Affairs Department. Completed forms should reach the RVD by post or by hand between March 20 and May 31. The public may also lodge a proposal by submitting an electronic form (e-R20A) using the Electronic Submission of Forms service provided on the department’s website.

“Proposals received after May 31 or served by fax or other modes will not be accepted,” a department spokesman said.

All rateable values are reviewed by reference to rental values in the open market on the designated valuation reference date of October 1, 2022, to ensure that the rates and Government rent liability are distributed fairly among rates and rent payers in accordance with the assessed rateable values.

Rates are charged at a percentage of the rateable value of the property. For the financial year 2023-24 the rates percentage charge will remain at the present level of 5 per cent. If payable, Government rent is charged at 3 per cent of the rateable value of the property.

In the 2023-24 Budget Speech, the Financial Secretary proposed a rates concession measure for two quarters of 2023-24, April to June 2023 and July to September 2023, subject to a ceiling of $1,000 per quarter for each rateable tenement.

Rates and Government rent demands to be issued in early April will show the revised rateable values for 2023-24, the Government rent payable and the net rates amount payable after deducting the rates concession. Leaflets explaining the general revaluation and the rates concession scheme will accompany these demands. Enquiries can be made on the department’s 24-hour hotline 2152 0111 (handled by 1823).

“The demands must be paid by the last day for payment shown on the demand whether or not an objection is made to the new rateable value,” the spokesman said. “If there is any change to the rateable value as a result of any objection, this will date back to April 1, 2023, and any necessary adjustment to the amount payable will be made in subsequent demands.”

To enhance valuation transparency, rates and rent payers of assessed private residential properties (excluding village houses) may obtain information on the saleable area and age of their properties free of charge through the PIO by making use of the Assessment Number and the PIO Enquiry Code printed on the Rates and Government Rent Demand.