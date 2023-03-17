Hong Kong – Compensation levels for work injuries and occupational diseases to increase from April 13

Compensation levels for work injuries and occupational diseases to increase from April 13 *****************************************************************************************



The Labour Department (LD) today (March 17) announced that the levels of compensation for employees injured at work or suffering from prescribed occupational diseases under the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance (ECO) or family members of deceased employees, persons suffering from pneumoconiosis or mesothelioma or family members of persons who die as a result of these diseases, and persons suffering from occupational deafness will be increased on April 13.

The Legislative Council on March 15 passed three resolutions to increase the levels of 18 compensation items under the ECO, the Pneumoconiosis and Mesothelioma (Compensation) Ordinance (PMCO), and the Occupational Deafness (Compensation) Ordinance (ODCO). The amendments were gazetted today and will become effective on April 13.

“Under the established mechanism, the levels of compensation under the ECO, the PMCO and the ODCO are adjusted every two years where appropriate. Adjustments for most compensation items, if required, are normally made in the light of the wage movement as reflected by the Nominal Wage Index or the price movement as reflected by the Consumer Price Index (A) during the relevant period, whereas the levels of some compensation items are adjusted after taking into account other relevant factors,” a spokesman for the LD said.

As a result of the adjustments this time, the levels of 18 compensation items under the three Ordinances will be increased by 2.18 per cent to 19.05 per cent (see details in the Appendix).

“The increased levels of compensation will enhance the protection for employees injured at work or sufferers of occupational diseases as well as family members of deceased employees or persons who die of work injuries or occupational diseases,” the spokesman added.