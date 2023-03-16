June A. Reynolds’ Third Book in Her “Desert” Series Will Be Displayed at The 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

June A. Reynolds Desert Report, the third book in her Desert Series, will be displayed by self-publishing ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will run from April 22 to 23, 2023, to be held at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Desert Report is book 3 in the Desert Series, following Desert Stones and Desert Trails. As usual, June A. Reynolds provides a view of the Desert Southwest in this book. This time around, the book concentrates on the people and what they did in the desert in the past, as well as what they will do in the desert in the future. Its possible that the days of the Wild West are over and gone, but if people look closely enough, they can still find remnants of the culture of the American West.

The author has been exploring the Southwest for the better part of ten and a half years in search of one-of-a-kind stories concerning the natural history of the desert. She finds the contrast between the desert and the rainforest to be fascinating, but there are many things that both regions of the west have in common despite the fact that the desert and the rainforest are very different. This book is June A. Reynolds report of her time spent in the Southwest, both before and during the COVID pandemic.

Readers will definitely enjoy its collection of truth, facts, mythic tales, historical episodes, biographic sketches, and unadulterated poetry.

Get a copy of Desert Report by June A. Reynolds. Copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Visit the ReadersMagnets exhibit at the L.A. Times Festival of Books. Check out the book display at booth no. 225.

Author

June Reynolds is an Oregon girl who married an Arizona boy. The contrast between the two worlds is immense, and yet both states have many things in common. The author blends history, nature, and folklore into stories and poems.